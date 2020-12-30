Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Stock Price Down 24.8%

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)’s share price was down 24.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

