Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 3,382,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,477,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGVW. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

