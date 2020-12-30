Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

