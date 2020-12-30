Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.81. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 221,505 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Luby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Luby's alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $82.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luby’s during the third quarter worth $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter worth $572,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter worth $252,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.