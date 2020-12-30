Lucas S. Chang Sells 8,000 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at $749,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AOSL traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 202,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $582.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

