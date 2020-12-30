Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Down 12.1%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares were down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 3,914,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 1,202,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54.

About Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

