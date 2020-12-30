Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00.

LYFT opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

