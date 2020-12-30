Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $159,110.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00288802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

