Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

LYRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of LYRA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 88,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

