M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $147.77

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.77 and traded as high as $154.00. M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 2,278 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of £18.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.79.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.