Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $65.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.41.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Magna International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. 94,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,912. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

