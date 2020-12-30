MannKind’s (MNKD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $765.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.34. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 412.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

