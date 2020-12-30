Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 3,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

MLFNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

