Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 30th (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences’ (NASDAQ:MRVI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. Maravai LifeSciences had issued 60,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,620,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

