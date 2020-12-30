Mario J. Gabelli Sells 9,100 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $166,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.58. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

GBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GAMCO Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

