Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Arne M. Sorenson Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

