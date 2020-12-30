Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $669.96

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $669.96 and traded as high as $775.32. Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) shares last traded at $758.50, with a volume of 214,835 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 737.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.96.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

