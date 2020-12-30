Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.43. Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 800,757 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$58.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

