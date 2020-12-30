Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) will report sales of $51.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.98 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $196.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.37 million to $196.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $231.49 million to $246.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.53 million.

NYSE:MHH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,725. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

