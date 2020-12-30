Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $5.62 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.