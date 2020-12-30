Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s share price rose 17.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 124,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 64,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

