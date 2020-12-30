MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $35.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 over the last 90 days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 528,670 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

