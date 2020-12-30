McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $134,205.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.