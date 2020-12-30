MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) (LON:MDZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) (LON:MDZ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 6,338,950 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

