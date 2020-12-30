Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 123,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 84,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.