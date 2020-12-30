MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $290,223.90 and approximately $44,158.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00583304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00313404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052667 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

