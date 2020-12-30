MenaPay Trading Down 28.3% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $879,177.08 and approximately $54,406.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00141705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00205471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00601696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00320821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055130 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

