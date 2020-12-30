Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meritor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

