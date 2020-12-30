Meta (MTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.08 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Meta has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Meta token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,328,680 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

