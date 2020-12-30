Metronome Tops 1-Day Volume of $409,389.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004634 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $50.98. Metronome has a market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $409,389.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00598234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00173172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,644,463 coins and its circulating supply is 11,215,364 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

