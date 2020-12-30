MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.53. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 125,377 shares traded.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
