MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.53. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 125,377 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

