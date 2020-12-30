Michael Joseph Nolan Sells 40,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FNF stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

