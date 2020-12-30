MicroBitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.64 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $5.64 million and $100.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005600 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 311.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00083734 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

