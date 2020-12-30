Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 351,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 348,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,740,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

