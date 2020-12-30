Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.88. Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 33,584 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$63.60 million and a P/E ratio of -46.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

