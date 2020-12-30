MiL.k (MLK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $47.45 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $47.45 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00154279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00316696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052796 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

