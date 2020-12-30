MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $562,484.32 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $562,484.32 and $6.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00595878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00172984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00318461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054658 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

