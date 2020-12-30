Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 10% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.54. 451,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 106,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

