Mizuho Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $59.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.