Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $480.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.
Broadcom stock opened at $429.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $437.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.80 and a 200-day moving average of $355.99.
In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,062 shares of company stock worth $165,339,700 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
