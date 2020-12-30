Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $480.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $429.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $437.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.80 and a 200-day moving average of $355.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,062 shares of company stock worth $165,339,700 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.