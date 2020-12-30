Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,196.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,639,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.84.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

