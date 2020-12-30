Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

MC stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,692. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

