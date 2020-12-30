Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 7.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 52.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

