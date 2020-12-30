Morgan Stanley Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 287.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 452,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 532.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,720 shares of company stock worth $8,836,171 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.