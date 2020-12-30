Morgan Stanley Has $5.98 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of PBF Energy worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBF opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

