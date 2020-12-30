Morgan Stanley Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,034 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 569,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,631 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 381,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NG opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $877,422.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,114.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $991,167.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,938.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,229 shares of company stock worth $6,779,235 over the last ninety days.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

