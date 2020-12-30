Morgan Stanley Has $6.16 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

