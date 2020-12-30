Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 731,676 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

