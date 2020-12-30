mStable USD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $678,924.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. mStable USD has a market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $678,924.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,652.39 or 0.99727290 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00043959 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 26,804,311 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

