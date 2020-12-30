Multiplier Price Tops $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $21,811.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00596624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00160361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00311972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

